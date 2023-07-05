 WATCH: Road Caved In Delhi's Janakpuri, Massive Crater Formed On Road
A video shows a huge crater formed in the middle of the road due to the road caved in.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the road caved in | ANI

A large portion of a road caved in Delhi's Janakpuri area on Wednesday, morning of July 5. Fortunately, no casualty was reported due to the massive road caved in. A video shows a huge crater formed in the middle of the road due to the road caved in.

Watch the video below

Only yesterday, on Tuesday (July 4), a car driver had a lucky escape after road caved in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. A huge crater was formed due to the road caved in near Balrampur hospital in Lucknow, showed a video.

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

