WATCH: Road Caved In Delhi's Janakpuri, Massive Crater Formed On Road

A large portion of a road caved in Delhi's Janakpuri area on Wednesday, morning of July 5. Fortunately, no casualty was reported due to the massive road caved in. A video shows a huge crater formed in the middle of the road due to the road caved in.
Watch the video below
Only yesterday, on Tuesday (July 4), a car driver had a lucky escape after road caved in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. A huge crater was formed due to the road caved in near Balrampur hospital in Lucknow, showed a video.
(This is breaking news. More details to follow)
