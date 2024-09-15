Mumbai Rains: City Witnesses Drizzles & Cloudy Skies; IMD Says Light Showers To Continue For Next 24 Hours

Mumbai Weather Update: | FPJ

Mumbai: After a prolonged dry and sunny spell, Mumbai experienced light to moderate rain showers on Sunday morning. For several weeks, the city has been under bright skies without any heavy rainfall, even during the Ganesh festival. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light rainfall for the day, predicting a partly cloudy sky with occasional light showers in both the city and suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD’s latest weather update, the maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle at around 24 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that a high tide of 3.54 meters is expected at 10:02 pm on Sunday, with a low tide of 1.78 meters at 4:07 pm the same day.

Water Levels Of All 7 Lakes Supplying Water To City

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven reservoirs, which supply drinking water to the city, have now reached 98.74% of their total capacity, according to data released by the BMC. The collective water stock across the lakes stands at 14,29,101 million liters. Mumbai sources its water from lakes such as Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

Among these reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vihar, and Tulsi have already reached 100% of their capacity. Other lakes, including Middle Vaitarna (99.06%), Upper Vaitarna (98.51%), and Bhatsa (98.51%), are also near full capacity. Tansa Lake currently holds 98.37% of its total water level.

Heavy rains earlier in the season had already caused some of the reservoirs to overflow. Middle Vaitarna began overflowing on July 4, followed by Vihar and Modak Sagar on July 25. Tansa Lake started overflowing on July 24, providing the city with an additional 17 days' worth of water supply. Tulsi Lake, one of the two lakes directly feeding Mumbai’s water supply, began overflowing on July 20 at 8:30 am, similar to an event on the same day the previous year.