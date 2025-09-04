Mumbai Crime: GRP Busts Uttar Pradesh Gang Stealing Valuables From Sleeping Train Passengers; ₹22 Lakh Recovered, 2 Arrested

GRP arrests two gang members from Uttar Pradesh involved in thefts from sleeping train passengers; Rs 22 lakh recovered | File Photo

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has busted a gang of thieves from Uttar Pradesh who used to steal valuables from the luggage of sleeping passengers in long-distance trains. Two people have been arrested for alleged theft, while a search is on for four others. With these arrests, 16 crimes have been solved, and stolen property worth Rs 22 lakh including 315.460 grams of gold and Rs 72,000 in cash has been seized.

Arrests Made, Search Continues for Four Others

The arrested accused have been identified as Waqar Khan, 39, a resident of Ghazipur, and Jugal Vishwakarma, 41, a resident of Kanpur. Both were arrested in Kalyan.

Gang Operated on Central Railway Line for 7–8 Years

Rakesh Kalasagar, Commissioner of Mumbai Railway Police, stated, “We arrested two individuals, and we are searching for their four associates. The gang had been active for the last 7 to 8 years on the Central Railway line, and this is the first time the railway police have arrested them. They targeted express trains, and while passengers were asleep, the accused stole their valuables and cash.”

Cases Spread Across Kalyan, Thane, Karjat, and Dombivli

Out of the 16 cases, eight were registered at Kalyan Railway Police Station, four at Thane Railway Police Station, three at Karjat Railway Police Station, and one at Dombivli Railway Police Station.

Kingpin Identified, Authorities Work to Nab Remaining Members

Khan is said to be the kingpin of the gang and would rope in different people for different crimes. While two members are now in custody, four remain at large, and efforts are underway to nab them. GRP officials said the arrests have significantly reduced theft cases in the region, though vigilance continues as the hunt for the remaining accused intensifies.

Latest Theft on Coimbatore Train Highlights Ongoing Issue

The latest theft occurred on May 23 on a Coimbatore train, where Rs 3.5 lakh was looted from a sleeping passenger. All the crimes were committed under the jurisdiction of Central Railway, falling across the Kalyan, Thane, Karjat, and Dombivli GRP police stations.