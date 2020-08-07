Mumbai Rains: City to see increase in rain activity between August 11 and 13

A statement issued by Maharashtra Chief Minister's office stated that Mumbai city received 331.08 mm rainfall, while the suburbs received 162.3 mm downpour from Wednesday till 8.30 am on Thursday. The city also witnessed strong winds at a speed of 106 km per hour, while elsewhere it was 70 to 80 kmph, it said. The statement said that there were 361 incidents of uprooting of trees and branches and 15 incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a tweet, said, "Rainfall of 331.8 mm in Mumbai-Colaba and 162.3 mm in Mumbai-Santacruz was released between August 5, 8.30 am and August 6, 8.30 am."

Heavy rains lashed city Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday and Thursday. The torrential rainfall disrupted suburban train and bus services. Normal life was also thrown out of gear.