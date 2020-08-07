Mumbai Rains: Water level rises in lakes; what are Mumbai's seven lakes called?

Finally, some good news for Mumbaikars. Water levels in seven lakes which provide water to city have shown slight increase. The water level reached 46.35% mark on Thursday morning. The water level in the lakes was 90.02% this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to a data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 6.70 lakh million litres of water or 46.35% as recorded on Friday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. At Modak Sagar, 55.86% of water stock is available, Tansa has 43.10%, Middle Vaitarna 47.60%, Upper Vaitarna has 25.77%, Bhatsa 9.72%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.