Mumbai: Railways to run 22 weekly summer special trains between Kazipet and Dadar to clear extra rush of summer season

Railways have decided to run 22 weekly summer special trains between Kazipet and Dadar to clear extra rush during the summer season, The details are as under:-

Dadar-Kazipet weekly special via Manmad, Nanded, Nizamabad (12 services)

Train No. 07195 Special will leave Kazipet at 17.00 hrs every Wednesday from 25.05.2022 to 29.06.2022 and will arrive in Dadar at 13.25 hrs the next day.

07196 Special will leave Dadar at 21.45 hrs every Thursday from 26.05.2022 to 30.06.2022 and will arrive at Kazipet at 20.00 hrs the next day.

*Halts: * Jammikunta, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Lingampet Jagityal, Metpalli, Armoor, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Umri, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Lasur, Rotegaon, Nagarsol, Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane

Dadar-Kazipet weekly special via Manmad, Nanded, Adilabad, Chandrapur, Balharshah (10 services)

07197 Special will leave Kazipet at 11.30 hrs every Saturday from 28.05.2022 to 25.06.2022 and will arrive in Dadar at 13.25 hrs the next day.

07198 Special will leave Dadar at 21.45 hrs every Sunday from 29.05.2022 to 26.06.2022 and will arrive at Kazipet at 23.45 hrs the next day.

Halts: Jammikunta, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Sirpur, Kagazhnagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Bhandak, Wani, Kayar, Lingti, Pimpalkhuti, Adilabad, Kinwat, Himayatnagar, Bhokar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Lasur, Rotegaon, Nagarsol, Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan and Thane

Composition of both the specials: Two AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s Brake vans.

Reservation: Bookings for trains No 07196/07198 will open at all computerised centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in from 23.05.2022.

For detailed timings at halts of this particular train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are advised to follow appropriate covid behaviour for their and others' safety.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:01 PM IST