Mumbai: Railways showcases iconic stations, events to mark 75 yrs of freedom |

'Azaadi ki Rail Gaadi aur Stations' under the aegis of 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' – Iconic week celebrations begin on Central Railway and Western on Monday

Central Railway gave a memorable start to the iconic week of 'Azaadi ki Rail Gaadi aur Stations' event with various activities organized as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations on Monday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.

The iconic CSMT station was illuminated and the historic Punjab Mail was flagged off by freedom fighters amidst various cultural activities on Monday.

Anant Laxman Gurav and Motilal Shankar Ghongade, and the families of 7 more freedom fighters flagged off the historic Punjab Mail from platform no 18, CSMT in presence of Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager and Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division. All the freedom fighters along with their families were felicitated during the event.

Speaking to the media, General Manager Lahoti said, “Railways have played an important role in the freedom struggle movement. It is a matter of pride that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Pune, Satara and Nashik Road stations of Central Railway and Punjab Mail and Hutatma Express from Central Railway have been selected to be a part of this “Azaadi ki Rail Gaadi aur Stations” event.

The oldest and one of the most prestigious trains on the Central Railway, the Punjab Mail was one of the 27 trains selected by Indian Railways to be decorated and flagged off as part of the celebrations. The Punjab Mail, which had its maiden run out of Ballard Pier Mole station on 1st June 1912, completed 110 years of its service recently.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage site, city icon and headquarters of the Central Railway was one among the 75 Railway Stations selected as one of the most photographed buildings in India and was specially illuminated to commemorate this historic occasion.

Similarly, to celebrate the week, out of the 75 stations over Indian Railways, 5 stations of Western Railways (WR) have been chosen which hold national importance during the various stages of the freedom struggle of India. These stations have been decorated and will be illuminated in tricolour during the week.

The 5 stations of WR which have been chosen are Porbandar famously known as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi; Sabarmati famous for Sabarmati Ashram, which was established by Mahatma Gandhi to promote cottage industries; Navsari, it was here where Mahatma Gandhi challenged the British government's Salt Law. This incident is a milestone in the freedom struggle; Adas Road - Following Bapu's values of non-violence, 5 freedom fighters achieved martyrdom in the Quit India Movement in this place; Bardoli - The Bardoli Satyagraha under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the farmers of Bardoli against unjust raise in taxes during the British Raj was a major episode of Civil Disobedience in the Indian independence movement.

Digital screens displaying short films on the freedom struggle have been installed at these stations to make people aware of the country’s history. Patriotic songs, street plays, and light-sound shows have been organized at these stations.

In addition to these, selfie points have also been set up at these stations, and photo exhibitions are also being organized.