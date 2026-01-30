Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation To Install Large-Scale Solar Power Systems At Mira Road, Virar, Palghar And Neral Stations

MRVC undertakes grid-connected solar power installations at key suburban railway stations to support sustainable and energy-efficient operations | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 30: Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is strengthening its commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure by implementing large-scale grid-connected solar power installations at Mira Road, Virar, Palghar and Neral railway stations.

Integrated with station upgrade works

These solar power installations are being undertaken alongside major station improvement works that include elevated decks over platforms, new and upgraded foot overbridges, escalators, elevators, modern booking offices and enhanced passenger amenities.

With the augmentation of station infrastructure and services, overall electrical demand across these stations is increasing, and renewable energy is being strategically integrated to offset conventional power consumption.

Station-wise solar capacity planned

At Mira Road railway station, where an existing solar capacity of 100 kW is already operational, an additional 120 kW of solar capacity is being added.

At Virar railway station, a new solar installation of 475 kW is being provided, while Palghar railway station will receive a 190 kW solar power system.

At Neral railway station, a solar installation of 465 kW capacity is planned. Collectively, these installations will significantly enhance the use of clean energy across the Mumbai suburban railway network.

Cost, savings and payback period

The total cost of the solar power installations at these four stations is approximately ₹5.34 crore, excluding applicable taxes. Once commissioned, the combined solar capacity is expected to generate around 5,000 units of electricity per day, resulting in an estimated annual financial saving of approximately ₹1.5 crore. Based on these savings, the capital cost of the project is expected to be recovered in about four years.

Environmental benefits

Beyond financial benefits, the solar installations will lead to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions, lower dependence on fossil fuel-based grid power and improved energy security for station operations.

The use of solar energy will also contribute to compliance with green building norms, reduce transmission losses due to on-site generation and support India’s national renewable energy and climate action goals.

Project implementation and vision

The project is being implemented with Railway Energy Management Company Limited acting as the Project Management Consultant, ensuring adherence to technical standards and quality.

Also Watch:

Read Also MRVC To Build New Booking Office, Toilet And Additional Foot Overbridge At Badlapur Station

“Through this initiative, MRVC continues to integrate sustainability with modern railway infrastructure, reinforcing its vision of developing environmentally responsible, commuter-friendly and future-ready suburban railway stations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” said Vilas Sopan Wadekar, CMD, MRVC.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/