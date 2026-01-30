 NM College Lecturer Murder Case: Borivali Railway Police Appeal For Women Witnesses To Come Forward
Borivali Railway Police have appealed to passengers, especially women who were in the same train compartment, to come forward as witnesses in the murder of NM College lecturer Alok Kumar Singh. The accused has been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody, while police say key evidence has been secured.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
Accused Omkar Shinde (L) and Narsee Monjee College lecturer Alok Kumar Singh (R) | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 30: The Borivali Railway Police have appealed to passengers, especially women, who witnessed the murder of Narsee Monjee (NM) College lecturer Alok Kumar Singh to come forward and record their statements.

“We are searching for more witnesses, particularly women passengers who were travelling in the same compartment when the incident occurred,” said Senior Police Inspector Datta Khuperkar.

Accused remanded to judicial custody

Meanwhile, the metropolitan magistrate court on Friday remanded the accused, Omkar Shinde (27), to 14 days’ judicial custody. Police said they had collected sufficient evidence, including the murder weapon and CCTV footage, and hence did not seek further police custody.

Defence raises doubts over identification

Defence lawyer Yashawant Patil argued in court that the Government Railway Police (GRP) had initially booked an unidentified individual. He further submitted that the case relies on only one eyewitness, who also did not see the accused clearly.

Hence, it is still not certain who exactly stabbed the deceased, Patil said, pointing out that a test identification parade is yet to be conducted. He also argued that Shinde’s photograph has gone viral on social media, which could influence the eyewitness.

Accused’s family shifts location

The accused, who is unmarried, stayed with his brother and parents in Malad. However, when the police team reached his home, it was found locked. Police learned that the family members had shifted to an unknown location after the incident, apparently fearing for their lives.

Incident details

The incident took place on January 24 following an argument while alighting from a crowded local train at Malad. The statement of Singh’s colleague, Sudhir Kumar Trivedi, who was also on board the train, has been recorded.

