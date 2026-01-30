 Shiv Sena–BJP Join Hands In Ulhasnagar After Contesting Separately; Mayoral Post Goes To Shinde Sena
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and BJP have joined forces for Ulhasnagar’s mayoral polls, forming a Mahayuti. Ashwini Nikam and Amar Lund filed nominations for Mayor and Deputy Mayor, likely unopposed. Backed by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and independents, the alliance ensures majority support, aiming for administrative stability and accelerated local development projects.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
Ulhasnagar: After contesting the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) elections independently, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have finally come together for the mayoral elections, leading to the formation of a Mahayuti in the civic body. Following the initiative taken by Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, the first mayoral term has been allotted to the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), clearing the way for the formation of the ruling alliance in Ulhasnagar.

Mayoral Nominations Filed
As part of the Mahayuti, Shiv Sena’s Ashwini Kamlesh Nikam filed her nomination for the post of Mayor on Friday, while BJP corporator Amar Lund submitted his nomination for the Deputy Mayor’s post on the same day. The mayoral and deputy mayoral elections of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation are scheduled to be held on February 3. With no other nominations filed till the last day, strong indications suggest that both posts may be decided unopposed.

Broad-Based Alliance Formed
The Mahayuti comprises corporators from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), BJP, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the Sai Party and several independent members. This broad-based alliance has ensured the numbers required to form a stable ruling front in the civic body. Notably, the mayoral post in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation is reserved for the OBC category this year, in line with which the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) nominated Ashwini Nikam as its official candidate.

Election Results Strengthen Mahayuti
In the recently concluded civic elections, both the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the BJP secured 38 seats each, while the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi won two seats. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has extended support to the Shiv Sena, further strengthening the Mahayuti’s majority.

Pragmatic Political Move
Political observers point out that despite contesting the elections independently, the decision of the Shiv Sena and BJP to come together for the mayoral polls reflects a pragmatic political approach. Leaders of the Mahayuti have expressed confidence that under the new arrangement, development projects in Ulhasnagar will gain momentum and administrative stability will be ensured.

