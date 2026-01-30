Dimple Mehta Set For Second Term As Mira-Bhayandar Mayor; BJP Finalizes Candidates

Mira-Bhayandar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again nominated Dimple Mehta for the post of Mayor of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). With the BJP holding a decisive majority, her victory in the upcoming election on February 3 is considered a mere formality.

Election Schedule Announced

The Konkan Divisional Commissioner's office has scheduled the mayoral election for February 3, with Saurabh Katiyar appointed as the presiding officer. Nominations were officially filed on January 30.

Key Candidates Named

Dimple Mehta (Mayor) and Dhruv Kishore Patil (Deputy Mayor).

Opposition (Mira-Bhayandar Vikas Aghadi): Rubina Feroz (Mayor) and Vandana Patil (Deputy Mayor), representing the Congress-Shiv Sena alliance.

BJP Majority Ensures Victory

With 78 out of 95 seats in the corporation, the BJP enjoys a comfortable single-handed majority, making the election of their candidates a certainty.

Experienced Leadership Team

Dimple Mehta, elected from Ward No. 12, previously served as Mayor for two and a half years starting in 2017. Joining her is Dhruv Kishore Patil, a veteran corporator elected for six consecutive terms, who has been nominated for the Deputy Mayor position.

Opposition and Community Concerns

The selection has not been without friction. The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti and the MNS have demanded that a Marathi candidate be appointed to the post, warning of intense protests if their demands are ignored. A similar backlash occurred in 2017 following Mehta's first appointment.

Defence by MLA Narendra Mehta

Responding to the criticism, MLA Narendra Mehta defended the choice, stating that Dimple Mehta’s family has resided in Maharashtra for decades and that she is fundamentally Maharashtrian.

Reservation Sparks Internal Unrest

The Mayor's seat was reserved for the General Category (Women) this term, leading many senior female corporators to hope for a nomination. However, the decision to re-appoint Dimple Mehta—who is the sister-in-law of MLA Narendra Mehta—has reportedly caused unrest and disappointment among some circles within the local BJP unit.

