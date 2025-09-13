 Mumbai Railway Update: WR Announces Night Jumbo Block Between Borivali And Goregaon On September 13–14
Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:15 AM IST
Mumbai Railway Update: WR Announces Night Jumbo Block Between Borivali And Goregaon On September 13–14 | Representational Image

To facilitate maintenance work of tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment, Western Railway will operate a Jumbo Block of four hours on the UP and DOWN slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations. The block will be in effect from 00:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, September 13–14, 2025.

Train Diversions

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during this block period:

UP Slow line trains will be diverted to run on the UP Fast line between Borivali and Andheri.

These trains will not halt at Ram Mandir station due to the unavailability of a platform.

Some UP and DOWN local trains will be cancelled, while others may be short terminated.

Passenger Advisory

Western Railway has urged commuters to take note of the temporary changes and cooperate with the railway administration. Detailed information is available with concerned Station Masters.

No Day Block

It has also been clarified that there will be no block during daytime over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

