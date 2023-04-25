 Mumbai: Railway commuters face drinking water woes
Rail Neer and other drinking water bottle brands are unavailable at the Vidyavihar station for the last three days

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Mumbai: Railway commuters face drinking water woes | representative pic

Mumbai: Commuters at the Vidyavihar station on the Central line are complaining about drinking water shortage. Noted RTI activist Anil Galgali has taken up this issue. In his tweet on April 25, he mentioned that Rail Neer, a package of drinking water launched by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and other drinking water bottle brands are unavailable at the station for the last three days.

Other than packaged drinking water, commuters have to rely on water vending machines, but most of them fear that the tap water is contaminated. 

Due to the surge in demand caused by the scorching heat, the IRCTC is running out of water supply. Galgali suggested that the railwayauthorities should increase the stock of Rail Neer and also conduct a periodical follow-up to ensure that the stock is available. Other brands of drinking water should be accessible when Rail Neer is out of stock, he asserted.

Complaints have been forwarded to the General Manager of the Central Railway but there has been no response. On the contrary, Madhu Kotian, President of the Railway Passenger Association, has denied the claims of the unavailability of drinking water. According to him, Rail Neer and other packaged water bottle brands are being sold at all the railway stations. Even the tap water is clean and can be used for drinking, he said, adding that only those railway stations may be facing scarcity of bottled water which didn't pay for the service.  

