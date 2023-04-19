IRCTC warns users against fake apps and websites scamming users | Representative Image

The Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation has issued an advisory urging users who frequently use the website or app to book tickets asking them not to download or a suspicious Android application called 'irctcconnect.apk'.

The advisory stated that the malicious apps have been spread through WhatsApp and Telegram. The apk file that is shared on such messaging apps is harmful and can infect your mobile phone once it is installed.

IRCTC has said that the users will have to be extra careful when responding to such messages with the claim that it is from ITCTC. The advisory claimed that the fraudsters behind the app are pretending to be from IRCTC and ask for personal details like UPI details and other important banking details. This is why it is important to not download any app and keep a check on the apps you download and its source.

Here is the complete advisory:

Dear Customers,

It has been reported that a malicious Android application (irctcconnect.apk) hosted on a phishing website (https://irctc.creditmobile.site) is being circulated over instant messaging platforms e.g. WhatsApp, Telegram, etc. This android app (APK file) is malicious and infects the mobile device. These fraudsters are sending phishing links at mass level and insisting users to download this android application, impersonating IRCTC officials to trick victims into revealing their sensitive net banking credentials like UPI details, credit/debit card information etc.

In view of this, you are advised that please do not install this application and keep yourself safe from such fraudsters. Always download IRCTC's authorized 'IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Please note that IRCTC does not call its users/customers for their PIN, OTP, Password, Credit/Debit Card Details, Net Banking password or UPI details.

Warm Regards,

IRCTC

This is not the first attempt by scammers, earlier The State Bank of India also advised customers to not fall for fake websites or Yono app. The scammers had created a fake SBI website to steal money from account holders.