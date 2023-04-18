Teachers' recruitment scam: CBI keeps their earlier notice to Abhishek Banerjee in ‘abeyance’

PTI

Kolkata: CBI serves fresh notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday stating that their earlier notice to Banerjee asking him to appear before the agency is kept in ‘abeyance’ till further order of Supreme Court.

“It is hereby intimated that the effect of the notice served to you on 17.04. 2023 u/s 160 CrPc for appearance before the IO of RC 06/A/2023, is kept in abeyance until the further order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” read the notice.

CBI summons Abhishek Banerjee

It may be recalled that CBI on Monday had summoned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and asked him to be present before the agency at Nizam Palace at 11 am on Tuesday, despite an interim stay from the Supreme Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala at 11:30 am had issued an interim stay on the order passed by single bench of Calcutta High Court which said that the central agency can quiz Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh (one of the accused in recruitment scam).

TMC minister Shashi Panja said that more such harassment by the central agencies will be seen as the elections are nearing.

'Harassments on us will be seen more till 2024'

“Not just rural polls, such harassments on us will be seen more till 2024 as the Lok Sabha elections are due next year. People earn a good name in politics over a period of time and such an act is deliberately done to malign someone,” said Panja.

Banerjee, however, taking to Twitter on Monday slammed the CBI and their earlier notice.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“In its desperation to 'harass' and 'target' me, BJP exposes CBI & ED to contempt of court! SC stayed the Calcutta HC's order in the morning that granted permission to the Central Agencies to summon me. Yet, the summons was hand-delivered today at 1:45 pm. Grave state of affairs,” wrote Banerjee.

Read Also West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee fires potshots at TMC ahead of polls