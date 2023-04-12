West Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee fires potshots at TMC ahead of polls

Photo: Twitter Image

Bankura: Ahead of the rural polls, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee warns people of Bankura that if they don’t speak about their problems then Trinamool Congress (TMC) will also not speak for them.

Incidentally, Bankura district is considered to be a strong citadel of BJP.

'Elected members not sighted after polls'

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, you gave two seats to BJP from this region, and then in 2021, you gave the BJP eight Assembly seats from the region. Today, you have realized that your vote meant nothing, as the elected members have not been sighted after polls. Hence, the people have to take an oath today, that not even one seat from BankuraBishnupur should go to the BJP,” said Banerjee.

Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, the TMC national secretary claimed that the next elections in Bengal will be fought on people-centric issues, and not on topics related to religion and caste.

Suvendu Adhikari slams 'bhaipo'

“The people of Bankura voted for Balakot and Hindu-Muslim issues in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. You voted for ‘Jati and Dharm’, you voted for ‘outsiders’ look where you have ended up. Today, people have lost their say, their elected MPs from BJP are nowhere to be seen,” further mentioned Banerjee.

Slamming Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that such comments are not just an insult to people of Bankura but for everyone. “Bhaipo (nephew) will have to wash away the sins of the corruption that happened in Bengal during Trinamool Congress rule,” slammed Adhikari.