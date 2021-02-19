From 'bhaipo' jibe to questions about Jay Shah’s wealth - BJP-TMC war of words continues in poll-bound Bengal

Kolkata: As the election for the West Bengal state assembly nears, both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are leaving no stone unturned to malign each other.

Amid the increasing war of words, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the fifth phase of BJP’s Parivartan Yatra from Kakdwip and stated that if voted to power the BJP will make Ganga Sagar a tourist spot.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the meantime has challenged Shah to defeat TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee before contesting against her. Countering the claims of Shah, Mamata stated that the BJP led central government didn’t do anything for the development of Ganga Sagar.

Addressing a public rally at Namkhana in South 24 Parganas, Shah said that the BJP doesn’t want to just form Government in West Bengal but wants to improve the situation in the state by ousting the ruling Mamata Banerjee government.

“If voted to power we will implement seventh pay commission. BJP government will provide more than 33 percent reservation to the women in West Bengal and will also start special schemes for the fishermen,” mentioned the Union Home Minister, after paying homage at Kapil Muni Ashram in Ganga Sagar.

“BJP didn’t do anything for West Bengal. Even during Amphan, they didn’t give proper financial assistance. The TMC government had developed Ganga Sagar and Sagar island,” countered the West Bengal Chief Minister at a rally in Pailan in South 24 Parganas.

Notably, all the BJP leaders including Shah had time-and-again called Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee an ‘extortionist’. Rubbishing the claims, Mamata Banerjee questioned Amit Shah about his son Jay Shah’s wealth.

“How did Amit Shah’s son become part of the cricket administration and make hundreds of crores of rupees? I challenge the union home minister to introduce his son in politics. The BJP always slams me and my nephew, let them beat Abhishek in the polls first before even contesting against me,” said Mamata.

Interestingly, Shah was seen taking lunch at a refugees house before flagging off the last ‘Parivartan Yatra’. The Chief Minister attacked BJP leaders and said they bring food from ‘five-star hotels and for photo session eats at poor people’s residence’.

Incidentally, the South 24 Parganas district has 31 assembly constituencies and is considered to be a Trinamool Congress’ citadel. According to the poll analysts both the political parties kept their rallies at South 24 Parganas on the same day just to check their popularity.