West Bengal: TMC, BJP engage in verbal duel over bomb attack on minister Jakir Hossain

Kolkata: Political slugfest started on Thursday over the bomb attack on West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain on Wednesday.

Visiting the injured minister at SSKM hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the attack was purposely done to kill the minister.

“A particular political party was pressuring Jakir to join them. Since Jakir didn’t listen to them for which this attack was made to kill him. We want a proper investigation on this,” said Mamata Banerjee adding that a special investigation (SIT) team had been constituted to investigate this matter.

Calling it to be a ‘syndicate fight’, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that no other party plays violent politics as the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Slamming the TMC supremo, West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that if the Chief Minister thinks it is a planned attack then she can call for NIA or CBI probe.

“The TMC supremo is saying that the central government didn’t maintain the railway premises, but it is the responsibility of the state government to take care of the things,” mentioned Vijaywargiya against the allegations that the railway station was not lit up properly.

Notably, Jakir, who had sustained injuries in a bomb blast that took place around 9:45 pm outside Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on February 17, is admitted to a government hospital in Kolkata. 14 people apart from Jakir are also critical.

According to hospital sources, several bones of Jakir’s leg have been fractured and a finger has been blown off during the blast.