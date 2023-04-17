CBI summons Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in teachers' recruitment scam

File Photo

Trinamool Congress MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tomorrow for questioning in the teachers' recruitment scam hours after the Supreme Court gave him relief in the case.

The summoning of Banerjee by the CBI is likely to escalate the tension between opposition parties and the BJP-led center over the alleged misuse of central agencies to target them.

Just yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI as a witness in a case related to alleged corruption in framing a liquor policy.

Last month, opposition leaders wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing his government of using false cases and sending central agencies after them. At a CBI event in Delhi, PM Modi urged the agency to spare no one in the fight against corruption, saying that the country stands with them.

Mamata claims Centre sends CBI whenever they discuss Oppn unity

Prior to reports of her nephew's CBI summons, Mamata had stated that the Centre tends to send the CBI and other agencies after opposition parties whenever they discuss unity for the 2024 national election.

She added that the Arvind Kejriwal case is being used as an example to show the consequences of opposing the government. Last year, former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam, and several officers of the education department and local Trinamool leaders are also in custody.

The CBI's investigation into Abhishek came after candidates who claimed they were denied jobs despite qualifying for the Teachers' Eligibility Test in 2014 sought relief. The Calcutta High Court also noted irregularities in the appointments of teachers by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.