 Mumbai: Racing Between BMW And Mercedes Cars On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Turns Dangerous As Vehicle Hits WagonR; Drivers Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Racing Between BMW And Mercedes Cars On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Turns Dangerous As Vehicle Hits WagonR; Drivers Arrested

Mumbai: Racing Between BMW And Mercedes Cars On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Turns Dangerous As Vehicle Hits WagonR; Drivers Arrested

The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 10.30 am, said police. Police also arrested the drivers of the luxury cars who were racing on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The cars were on their way to Bandra from Worli when the incident took place on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai, September 16: A Mercedes car and a BMW car racing on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link nearly caused a fatal accident involving a Wagon R which was carrying a family of four including a 10-year-old child sitting inside the Wagon R on Sunday (September 15) morning.

The drivers of both Mercedes and BMW cars were arrested by Worli Police on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

However, none of the people involved were seriously injured in the incident, according to police.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 10.30 am, said police. Police also arrested the drivers of the luxury cars who were racing on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The cars were on their way to Bandra from Worli when the incident took place on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

FPJ Shorts
Masaba Gupta Says Schoolmate Called Her 'Bas**rd' In Class 7, Boys Commented On Her Body: 'I Was Not Dainty Or Feminine'
Masaba Gupta Says Schoolmate Called Her 'Bas**rd' In Class 7, Boys Commented On Her Body: 'I Was Not Dainty Or Feminine'
After Chattisgarh, MP; Rajasthan To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi Starting This Year!
After Chattisgarh, MP; Rajasthan To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi Starting This Year!
PM Modi Inaugurates 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail', Renamed From 'Vande Metro' Just Hours Before Inauguration
PM Modi Inaugurates 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail', Renamed From 'Vande Metro' Just Hours Before Inauguration
West Bengal: 3 Fishing Trawlers With 49 Fishermen On Board Go Missing In South 24 Parganas; Search Operations Underway
West Bengal: 3 Fishing Trawlers With 49 Fishermen On Board Go Missing In South 24 Parganas; Search Operations Underway

A man named Nisar was travelling with his family in Wagon R on Sunday on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link when a BMW hit the Wagon R. Later, it came to light that that the BMW went out of control after it collided with the Mercedes that it was racing with on the Sea Link.

Shahbaz Khan (31) who was driving the Mercedes and BMW driver Tariq Chaudhary (29) were taken into custody by Worli police.

Read Also
Mumbai Accident: BMW Driver Held After Mowing Down Ganpati Pandal Volunteers In Mulund; 1 Dead, 1...
article-image

The accused will be presented before the court on Monday, the police was quoted by reports.

The condition of the luxury cars and the Wagon R shows the intensity of the crash. Fortunately, the people involved were lucky to escape without any serious injuries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Racing Between BMW And Mercedes Cars On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Turns Dangerous As Vehicle...

Mumbai: Racing Between BMW And Mercedes Cars On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Turns Dangerous As Vehicle...

Video: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Performs Aarti With Family

Video: Maha CM Eknath Shinde Visits Lalbaugcha Raja In Mumbai, Performs Aarti With Family

Ganesh Utsav 2024: Mira Road Cha Maharaja Mandal Conducts Women’s Safety & Cyber Crime Awareness...

Ganesh Utsav 2024: Mira Road Cha Maharaja Mandal Conducts Women’s Safety & Cyber Crime Awareness...

Mumbai: Citizens Surprised As BMC Proposes To Convert 6.5 Acre Open Garden Plot in Nahur, Mulund...

Mumbai: Citizens Surprised As BMC Proposes To Convert 6.5 Acre Open Garden Plot in Nahur, Mulund...

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Announces ₹11 Lakh Award for Chopping Off Rahul Gandhi's Tongue,...

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Announces ₹11 Lakh Award for Chopping Off Rahul Gandhi's Tongue,...