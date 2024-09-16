Mumbai: Racing Between BMW And Mercedes Cars On Bandra-Worli Sea Link Turns Dangerous As Vehicle Hits WagonR; Drivers Arrested

Mumbai, September 16: A Mercedes car and a BMW car racing on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link nearly caused a fatal accident involving a Wagon R which was carrying a family of four including a 10-year-old child sitting inside the Wagon R on Sunday (September 15) morning.

The drivers of both Mercedes and BMW cars were arrested by Worli Police on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

However, none of the people involved were seriously injured in the incident, according to police.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 10.30 am, said police. Police also arrested the drivers of the luxury cars who were racing on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The cars were on their way to Bandra from Worli when the incident took place on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

A man named Nisar was travelling with his family in Wagon R on Sunday on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link when a BMW hit the Wagon R. Later, it came to light that that the BMW went out of control after it collided with the Mercedes that it was racing with on the Sea Link.

Shahbaz Khan (31) who was driving the Mercedes and BMW driver Tariq Chaudhary (29) were taken into custody by Worli police.

The accused will be presented before the court on Monday, the police was quoted by reports.

The condition of the luxury cars and the Wagon R shows the intensity of the crash. Fortunately, the people involved were lucky to escape without any serious injuries.