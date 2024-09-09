Mumbai Accident: BMW Driver Held After Mowing Down Ganpati Pandal Volunteers In Mulund; 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Left To Right: The BMW car, accused Shakti Alagh | FPJ

A 32-year-old Mulund resident, Shakti Alagh, was arrested for allegedly running over two volunteers from the Mulund Cha Raja Ganesh Mandal with his speeding BMW on Saturday morning. One of the volunteers, Pritam Thorat, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment, while the other, Prasad Patil, is reported to be in stable condition, according to the police on Sunday.

The Navghar police reported that the incident occurred around 4.00am on the 90 Feet Road near Akruti Tower in the Gavanpada area of Mulund East. The victims were volunteering for Ganeshotsav and were putting up banners when the accident happened. Pritam was on a scaffolding ladder and Prasad was on the road assisting.

Shakti's speeding BMW crashed into the ladder after he allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The impact caused Pritam to fall from the ladder onto the road, sustaining severe head injuries.

Shakti fled the scene, and the victims were rushed to Savarkar Hospital. Despite medical efforts, Pritam was dead due to severe blood loss and internal injuries. Prasad was initially taken to Galaxy Hospital and later transferred to Jupiter Hospital.

Police arrived at the accident site and began their investigation. Using CCTV footage, they traced the BMW, register number MH 04 GE 9720, to Shakti’s residence in Mulund West. Although Shakti was not found at home, police noticed his bike was missing. Eight teams, totalling more than 25 officers, were formed by DCP Zone VII, IPS Purushottam Karad, to locate Shakti.

After an extensive search, he was apprehended in Kharghar.

During interrogation, Shakti admitted he had been unable to sleep and had taken his BMW for a test drive after retrieving it from service. He claimed that he was speeding due to the empty roads and lost control upon seeing the victims.

It remains unclear whether Shakti was intoxicated or merely drowsy, as his blood samples were collected for examination. On Sunday, he was presented in court and remanded to police custody for further investigation.

Shakti has been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and Section 125(B) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as Sections 134(a) (failure to secure medical attention for the injured), 134(b) (failure to report the accident), and 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.