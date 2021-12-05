e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 09:55 AM IST

Mumbai: Pune man arrested for duping women of lakhs on pretext of marriage, jobs

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly duping women of lakhs by using the dual modus operandi of promising marriage and offering jobs, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Yuvraj alias Rajeveer alias Satish Bhosle, a resident of Talegaon in Pune, used to obtain personal information of gullible women from matrimonial portals.

At least 11 offences of cheating using a similar modus operandi were registered against him in various cities in Maharashtra, the official said.

On Thursday, a woman from Mumbai filed a complaint with the central region cyber police station against one Yuvraj Bhosle stating that he had called her in September 2020 offering her job.

He gained her confidence and made her share her photographs on his mobile phone. He later threatened to make them viral and extorted Rs 30 lakh and an SUV from the woman, as per the complaint.

The accused was apprehended from Pune and the SUV impounded.

He was produced before a court in Mumbai which remanded him in police custody till Wednesday, the official added.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 09:55 AM IST
