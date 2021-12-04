Mumbai: Criminal psychologist held for allegedly enticing women into matrimonial frauds

The cyber wing of Mumbai police has arrested a 40-year-old criminal psychologist for allegedly enticing women into matrimonial frauds.

The accused, Satish Burud, who later changed his name to Yuvaraj Bhosale, entrapped victims after professing to be a rich businessman. A serial offender, he has cheated over 20 women with the same modus operandi since 2013, said police sources.

Interestingly, Bhosale holds a degree in psychology and a masters in criminal psychology. He pursued law but quit after two years. He also runs a production house, the police said.

It is alleged that the accused had paid accounts on at least three different matrimonial sites and some job portals. He would prey -- usually divorced women looking for a match -- as they would be under societal pressure to get re-married. This would make them easy pickings.

In August, he promised marriage to a divorcee working with a multinational company and also met her family. Soon, he started demanding money and also obtained an iPhone from her.

“When I ran out of money, he made me mortgage my gold ornaments, so that I can give him money. He also made me obtain a loan for his own use,” said a 30-year-old victim on the plea of anonymity.

He came up with other ingenious excuses and also took money citing an Income Tax raid. In the last four months, he had collected over Rs 20 lakh from the woman.

“He used to sweet talk and keep me engaged in some chores, so that I don’t talk to anyone. On Friday, when the police called me and said Bhosale is a fraud, I was not ready to believe them, until they made a video call saying he is in their custody,” the victim added.

Earlier, he had cheated a South Mumbai woman of Rs 51 lakh by promising her a job. He threatened to circulate certain pictures on social media and extorted a car which is now in police’s possession.

“Later, the accused switched his identity and now he was no longer residing in Pune. Nonetheless, our team managed to trace him. So far, we have identified at least 10 women who had been cheated using a similar modus operandi. Seven of them were promised marriage while the rest were tempted with a job offer. The number of women targeted could be much higher and we urge victims to come forward and complain,” said DCP Cyber department Rashmi Karandikar.

The accused has at least 10 cases registered against him in Mumbai, Thane and Pune. To avoid being caught, he would switch from being Satish Burud to Yuvaraj Bhosale. He would also operate as Rajbir Bhosale and Virendra Sinha.

