Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Vehicles without FASTag pay double toll for entering into dedicated lanes

Vehicles without FASTag entering into dedicated FASTag enabled lanes on the Mumbai -Pune Expressway will have to pay double the toll price. IRB-- toll collecting agency on the said expressway has already started imposing fines on offenders starting from November 1 on instructions of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the nodal agency.

According to IRB in the second week of November, around 1900 vehicles had to pay double fee aggregately at both the toll Plazas Khalapur and Talegoan; thus, lesser than that of the first week and the toll collection for the period was around Rs 4.75 lakh as against Rs.7 lakh in the first week.

Spokesperson, IRB MP Expressway Pvt Ltd said, "In view of the ongoing COVID 19 Pandemic situation, using FASTag on vehicles for paying User Fee is of utmost importance for ensuring social distancing to avoid internal personal discussions as well as the cash transactions at toll-booths. This will further improve travel experience and time, as you can zip past toll-booths without any hassle with dedicated toll lanes for cars with FASTag. Hence, in the larger interest of the travelers, toll plaza staff and society above all, we sincerely appeal to the users of Mumbai Pune Expressway to have a FASTag on your vehicles."

The Mumbai Pune Expressway has in all eight lanes on each side at its Khalapur and Talegaon toll plazas; of which 2 lanes on each side have been marked as the dedicated FASTag lanes and for travelers’ convenience, rest all lanes have also been provided with the FASTag reader guns for quicker passing through of FASTag holding vehicles. Company has also arranged to provide the FASTags at both the toll plazas, informed IRB.



Interestingly, sooner at all tolled roads except Mumbai entry points; as the five toll plazas are yet to be FASTag enabled, the violators will have to pay double the toll if enter into dedicated FASTag lanes, informed Kamlakar Phad Chief General Manager, MSRDC. He explained, "The intention is to make useage of FASTag effectively. It has ensured free flow of traffic on toll plazas instead of using any other payment gateway."