Mumbai: Pregnant woman ends life, hubby and in-laws held

A 26-year-old man and his parents have been arrested for abetment to suicide and dowry death after a 23-year-old pregnant woman ended her life by hanging herself. The woman’s family claimed that her husband and in-laws used to harass their daughter regularly. The Cuffe Parade police have identified the accused as Gopal, 26, Pandu Pawar, 51, and Latabai, 48.

On August 14, the police had received information from Bombay hospital that a woman, Aarti Pawar, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself.

During investigation, the police learned that Aarti was regularly harassed by her husband and in-laws and suffered from depression, which led her to take this extreme step.

“Aarti got married in February this year. Ever since her in-laws have been harassing and assaulting her and demanding Rs 5 lakh from her. Aarti’s husband also asked her to either get the money or leave the house. He also threatened to end his life if she did not give in to their demands. Fed up with this, she ended her life. Her parents who live in Karnataka reached Mumbai on August 15 after learning about the incident,” said a police official.

A case has been registered under sections 304 (B), 306, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We have arrested them and are carrying out further investigations,” said the police official.

