Mumbai: Jilted lover booked for stabbing woman denied bail

A Sessions Court, last week, rejected the bail application of a 26-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his partner after she refused to marry him due to his controlling behaviour.

The woman, Sujata, had to be admitted to the ICU of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital for the injury below her chest. The court noted this in its reasoning while refusing the man relief.

Additional Sessions Judge GB Gurao also called the offence serious and observed that the Wadala resident had “brought the knife” for the offence. The court also noted that medical papers showed that the woman had to undergo a surgery and that the accused Rahul Panadi caused injuries to her that were grievous in nature.

“The accused insisted that she marry him. On her constant refusal, he assaulted the complainant,” the order stated. The court also considered that the duo live in the same vicinity. If released on bail, it said there is every possibility he may commit an even more serious offence.

Panadi had sought bail and claimed that he was falsely implicated. He said that the woman had hurt herself with a kitchen knife and had done so as she wanted him to agree to end their relationship. He claimed he had tried to prevent her from hurting herself and she injured herself in the melee.

As per the FIR, the incident took place at the woman’s home. When she refused to marry him, he had called his mother and sister-in-law to her home. The woman’s mother and his two family members were at the residence in one room and the woman in another, when he allegedly attacked her with a knife and fled as she lay bleeding. The two had known each other for a decade, but had entered into a relationship only in June last year. Their relationship had soured due to the man’s dominating behaviour.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 12:12 AM IST