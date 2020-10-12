Mumbai power outage: BEST blames 'TATAs incoming electric supply failure' for electricity cuts across the city

Large parts of Mumbai reported major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.
In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure."
Later it stated that due to Grid failure at Padgha - Kalwa there is total failure of electricity in Mumbai.
As a power cut swept through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, students were left panicking after being unable to log onto the relevant websites to give their exams. At the same time, many students have had their online classes cancelled. In addition to this, following the outage, commute as well High Court proceedings and more were disrupted.
