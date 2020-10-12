Exams postponed, online classes halted as power cut wreaks havoc across Mumbai

On Monday, as a power cut swept through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, students were left panicking after being unable to log onto the relevant websites to give their exams. At the same time, many students have had their online classes cancelled.

While some have been able to successfully load their question papers and begin their exams, others have been facing problems. While the University of Mumbai had initially urged those who could give the exams to go ahead with them, this was later ammended.

As per a message sent by Dr Hemlata Bagla, the Principal of KC College and the Cluster Head of University Examinations 2020, all UG and PG examination were being rescheduled. As such they would now be held on Sunday, 18th October with the same timings. This, the notice said was due to the outage as the "extent and time of power outage can't be assessed".

Many have also taken to Twitter narrating their personal experiences.