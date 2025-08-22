Mumbai: Powai Police Register FIR Against Unidentified Person For Blackmailing Woman Abroad Using Obscene Photos

The Powai police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly blackmailing a 23-yearold woman studying abroad by using obscene photos. | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Powai police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly blackmailing a 23-yearold woman studying abroad by using obscene photos. The accused allegedly created a fake Snapchat account in her mother’s name and began blackmailing her.

Student Abroad Tricked by Fake Snapchat Account in Mother’s Name

According to the FIR, the victim, a resident of Hiranandani, is currently pursuing her education Australia. February, in In she received a friend request on Snapchat from an account created in her mother’s name. The profile contained her mother’s photos and family details, so she assumed it was genuine and accepted the request.

However, the account actually belonged to an unknown person who had been monitoring through the fake profile.

On February 5, the person began threatening her, claiming he possessed obscene photos of her and would make them public. Terrified, the victim contacted her mother in India and realised that the account was fake.