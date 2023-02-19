Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 239; mercury at 20.6°C | File

Mumbai: The city experienced its hottest day of the season on Saturday, with the daytime maximum temperature creeping closer to 38 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is seven degrees above normal, at Mumbai's Santacruz weather station.

Humidity levels in the suburbs fell significantly, from 60% at 8.30am to 24% at 5.30pm, while in south Mumbai, it fell from 72% at 8.30am to 59% at 5.30pm.

On Sunday, the city's temperature stood at 20.6°C while the humidity was 61%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI stood at 239 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 249 and 146 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C & 20°C, respectively.



AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 303 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 145 AQI Moderate

Sion: 234 AQI Poor

Chembur: 301 AQI Poor

Bhandup: 211 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 335 AQI Very Poor

Borivali: 148 Moderate

