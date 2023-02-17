e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: School kids take ill due to weather change

Experts attributed the rise in cases to Adenovirus, which affects children more than adults

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Mumbai: Poor air quality and sudden change in temperature have led to a rise in cases of schoolchildren suffering from fever, sore throat and eye redness for the last two weeks. Paediatrics are witnessing 70-80 cases on a daily basis at their outpatient departments (OPDs). Another point of concern is that the affected children are taking over a week to recover. Also, there is no specific treatment and paracetamol just helps in easing symptoms.

Adenovirus

Experts attributed the rise in cases to Adenovirus, which affects children more than adults. Currently, about 70% of sick children are presenting these classical symptoms of Adenovirus. Moreover, schoolchildren in the 5-15 age group are among the worst-affected.

It may be helpful not to send children to school if they have symptoms, as infection could be transmitted to other kids. Since it is spread through sneezing, coughing and touching, the best way to prevent infection is to avoid social contact. It is also possible to prevent infection if you avoid touching your mouth, nose, eyes and face without washing your hands.

Dr Sanjeev Ahuja, Paediatrician at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, said they are presently seeing a very large number of children coming with high fever and most of them have a bad cough lasting for two weeks or more and flu-like symptoms. In fact, the clinical features are similar to Covid, he said. “Several children with recurring cold and cough are needing nebulisation and inhaled corticosteroid (anti-inflammatory) treatment. Overcrowding, air pollution and lack of masking are the contributing factors behind the issue,” he said.

Rise in pollution creates a favourable environment for infections

Consultant paediatrician from a private hospital said that the hospital was seeing 10-15 children with complaints of adenoids and tonsillitis every day. “The dip in temperature and rise in pollution creates a favourable environment for infections. Most kids have a sore throat, cough and cold, with or without fever. We are also observing a comparatively higher number of sinusitis and hypertrophy cases in children less than three years of age,” he said.

Children do not need much medicine for this disease but parents should remember that these medicines must be given only on the doctor's advice. “In addition to Adenovirus, other common viruses in circulation are influenza virus and Rhinovirus, which cause upper respiratory tract infections,” said a senior paediatrician.

