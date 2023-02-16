Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 239; mercury at 19.4°C | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai on Tuesday took over the national capital Delhi to become the most-polluted Indian city and clinched second position in the most-polluted city (global) list.

Experts had earlier said that drop in temperature and other meteorological phenomena were some reasons behind air quality dip. However, the rising temperatures has not awarded the city dwellers any respite as the air quality has remained in 'poor' or 'very poor' category for at least five days now.

The city's highest day temperature for the season was 37.3 degrees Celsius on Monday. This was nearly six degrees higher than normal. On Monday, both day and night temperatures were above normal.

On Thursday, the city's temperature stood at 19.4oC while the humidity was 60%.

The experts had earlier said that the transition from winter to summer has already begun but they did not rule out the possibility of Mumbai's temperature dropping with change in weather systems

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI stood at 239 as of 8 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 239 and 152 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C & 21°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 217 AQI Poor

Worli: 212 AQI Poor

Sion: 234 AQI Poor

Deonar: 341 AQI Very Poor

Thane: 227 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 262 AQI Poor