Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality 'poor' yet again, AQI at 228; temperature at 21.8°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai witnessed good air days since last weekend after almost a fortnight of 'poor' and very poor' air quality. However, the air quality has dipped again to the 'poor' category with the AQI on Thursday at 9 am standing at 228.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 99 and 164 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 34°C & 22°C. The IMD has predicted that Mumbai will witness temperature drop by month-end.

The temperature of the city currently is 21.8°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 79% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 201 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 340 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 160 AQI Moderate

Sion: 294 AQI Poor

Thane: 167 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 166 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 183. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 138. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 166 while Kolkata stood at 213. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 104 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 41. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 319 today.