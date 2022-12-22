Mumbai: Underground metro trials done

File

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has completed dynamic and static trials of the prototype train on the 3 km stretch between Aarey Car Depot and Marol Station on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ underground metro rail route.

The trials on this aqua line started in August. The tests include checking the quality of the systems, as well as compatibility with other installations along the rail tracks as well as at the stations.

“These tests are part of in-field trials on the prototype train,” said a senior MMRC official.

The dynamic testing involves operating the train at various speeds, along with dummy weights instead of passengers inside the coaches to check if the train will be safe and can handle a heavy load. It also entails braking, acceleration, signalling, telecommunication, operational systems, and energy consumption.

On the other hand, static testing involves checking the functioning of systems when the train is not moving. These include checking the opening of doors in a synchronised manner, the temperature inside the train when the doors are open, the synergy with platform screen doors, and the interface between the software with hardware.

The train has run more than 1,200 km and until December 2023 since August and the plan is to clock 10,000 km on the prototype train. This will also help engineers ascertain the level of wear and tear that the train and its components will undergo.