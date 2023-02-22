Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality 'poor' with AQI 215, mercury at 22.2°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The city is getting warmer after witnessing a relatively colder winter. Despite the sweltering days, the air quality has remained consistently in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories which resulted the city surpassing Delhi as most polluted city.

Meanwhile, the India Meterological Department has also issued heatwave alert for next 48 hours in parts of Maharashtra.

On Wednesday morning, the city's temperature stood at 22.2°C while the humidity was 80%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI stood at 215 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 215 and 148 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Experts of AQI.in told FPJ that the air quality is likely to remain 'poor' in the upcoming days despite a rise in temperature.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 18°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 125 AQI Moderate

Worli: 125 AQI Moderate

Sion: 138 AQI Moderate

Deonar: 275 AQI Poor

Thane: 193 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 245 AQI Poor

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)