Mumbai: BMC To Shut Water Supply For 14 Hours In Parts Of Bandra & Khar For Urgent Pipeline Repairs On Feb 10

Mumbai: The BMC has undertaken urgent repair work to rectify leakage on the 900 mm diameter inlet water pipeline of the Pali Hill Reservoir. The repair work is scheduled to be carried out on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12 midnight. Owing to this essential maintenance, the water supply in certain areas of the Khar and Bandra will remain completely shut for a period of 14 hours, while some areas will experience water supply at low pressure.

The repair work will be carried out along the pipeline passing through an open MHADA plot near Qureshi Nagar slum in Bandra West, as well as sections running along the Western Express Highway. The BMC has appealed to residents of the H West Ward to store adequate water in advance as a precautionary measure. Citizens are further advised to use water judiciously during the repair period. As an additional safety measure, residents are recommended to boil and filter drinking water for the next few days.

Areas where water supply will be completely shut:

Bandra West – Hill Road, Perry Road, Manuel Gonsalves Road, St. Andrews Road, St. Paul Road, Carter Road, Pali Village, Chimbai Village, Shirley Village, and the Kantwadi area.

Khar West – Khar Danda, Koliwada, Danda Pada, Chuim Village, Gazdar Bandh slum, and some parts of Khar West.

Hanuman Nagar slum, Laxmi Nagar, Carter Road, Union Park Roads No. 1 to 4, Pali Hill.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road area, Pali Plateau slum, and 15th to 20th Roads in Khar.

Parts of Bandra West, including Chapel Road, Veronica Road, Dr. Peter Dias Road, and St. John the Baptist Road.

Mount Mary Cathedral and adjoining road areas on the Bandra West side.

K.C. Road, L.K. Mehta Road, parts of Bazaar Road, and A.K. Vaidya Road, Bandra West.

Zigzag Road, Cul Donger, Nargis Dutt Road, and Pali Mala Road.

Areas with Low-Pressure Water Supply : From the end of Hill Road up to Taj Land’s End, including B.J. Road, H.K. Bhabha Road, Kane Road, and Ganesh slum area. (Water supply will be available between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. after midnight.)

