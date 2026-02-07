Mumbai: Dadar Citizen Complains Of Illegal Hawkers On Public Footpath Near Kabutarkhana

Screengrab from X

Mumbai: A video going viral on social media has once again brought attention to the issue of unauthorised hawkers occupying public spaces in the city. The early-morning visuals, shot along the footpath near MC Jawle Mehta and NC Kelkar Road at Kabutarkhana in Dadar, show a long line of hawker carts stationed along the pavement, reportedly waiting for the day’s business to begin.

Netizens questioned the effectiveness of civic action against illegal hawking, suggesting that while licensed shops must follow strict rules, unauthorised vendors continue to operate openly on public footpaths. In the video shared by social media handle 'Mumbai Matters', the caption accompanying the video, alleged that enforcement efforts appear ineffective, as large temporary stalls continue to appear in busy areas.

Long-standing civic concern

Encroachment by unauthorised hawkers has remained a challenge across Mumbai. In many commercial pockets and near railway stations, footpaths are frequently blocked, forcing pedestrians to walk on the roads. This not only disrupts traffic flow but also raises safety concerns, particularly during peak hours.

Despite periodic eviction drives carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the problem continues to resurface. In several locations, hawkers reportedly return within hours or days of being removed, making sustained enforcement difficult.



Recent incidents bring focus back on hawker issue

The debate around illegal hawking intensified after a recent violent altercation in Kurla, where three BJP workers were seriously injured following a clash with hawkers over a parking dispute. The January 18 incident drew attention to the alleged influence of hawker networks operating in parts of the city.

Hawkers return after eviction

In Bhandup, where a fatal accident involving a BEST bus killed four people and injured 11 others, civic authorities had launched a clearance drive to remove hawkers from the footpath near the railway station. The area was temporarily cleared, but vendors soon returned, restoring the situation to its earlier state.

Officials cite staff shortage

BMC officials have attributed the recurring problem to limited manpower. Speaking earlier, Superintendent of Licences Anil Kate said that although the number of hawkers outside railway stations has reduced compared to previous years, enforcement remains a challenge.

“Hawkers often return after paying fines and giving undertakings. It is difficult to carry out frequent inspections as the department is short of 36 inspectors and 125 labourers,” he said.

The latest visuals from Dadar have once again triggered debate over the effectiveness of enforcement measures and the long-standing struggle to balance livelihoods with the city’s public-space needs.

