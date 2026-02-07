Who Is Sanjay Ghadi? Shiv Sena Corporator Named As Candidate For Mumbai Deputy Mayor Post

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena corporator Sanjay Ghadi was on Saturday, February 7, nominated as the Deputy Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Ghadi will serve a 15-month term as Deputy Mayor, Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More. By dividing the Deputy Mayor’s tenure, the Shiv Sena aims to provide an opportunity to four of its corporators to hold the post during the current term.

Thanking the leader for nominating him for Deputy Mayor post, Sanjay Ghadi said, "I assure them that I will fulfil my responsibilities to the best of my ability"

Who is Sanjay Shankar Ghadi?

Sanjay Shankar Ghadi was one of the senior former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators who switched sides to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Sanjay Shankar Ghadi is a corporator from R/North Ward No 5. In the 2026 BMC elections, he won with over 15,000 votes, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sujata Patekar.

Born on April 22, 1969, Ghadi holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai, completed in 1991. According to his election affidavit filed during the 2026 BMC polls, the total assets of his family are valued at over Rs 10 crore.

Ghadi had earlier won from the same ward in the 2017 BMC elections from the undivided Shiv Sena, securing 11,659 votes and defeating BJP candidate Motibhai Desai. At the time, his declared movable and immovable assets were valued at Rs 3.10 crore.

BMC Elections 2026

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 BMC elections, winning 89 seats. Its alliance partner, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, secured 29 seats. Additionally, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) corporator Ajit Raorane extended his support to the Mahayuti. With this backing, the BJP-led Mahayuti has secured a total of 119 seats, putting the alliance in a ruling position.

The BMC commissioner has been serving as the state government-appointed administrator since March 7, 2022, following the end of the previous term. The BMC is the country's richest civic body, with its budget for the 2025-26 pegged at Rs 74,450 crore, which is higher than that of some smaller states.

