Mumbai Pollution Update: AQI improves slightly; mercury at 18°C

Mumbai's air quality has shown marginal improvement after over a week of ‘very poor’ AQI.

As of Monday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 232.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 232 and 137 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C & 15°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 18°C.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 200 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 201 AQI Poor

Worli: 114 AQI Moderate

Chembur: 318 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 156 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 313 AQI Very Poor

