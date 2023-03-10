Mumbai Pollution Update: After temporary relief, air back to 'poor' with AQI 215; temperature at 23.4°C | File

Mumbai: Following the light rains and thunderstorms in Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas on Tuesday morning, the air quality of the city improved significantly. However, the AQI on Friday again slipped to 'poor' category.

Mumbai's air quality has been hovering around the "poor" to "very poor" category over the past few weeks and it surpassed Delhi to become most polluted city. It also fuelled health concerns with many experiencing different kinds of discomfort due to poor air quality.

On Friday morning, the city's temperature stood at 23.4°C while the humidity was 40%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 215 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 215 and 151 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see mainly clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C & 22°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 138 AQI · Moderate

Worli · 79 AQI · Satisfactory

Sion · 212 AQI · Poor

Malad · 144 AQI · Moderate

Bhandup · 218 AQI · Poor