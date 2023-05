Mumbai: Police reunite lost special needs child with mother | Representational Image

Mumbai: The MHB Colony police reunited a differently abled 12-year-old lost child with his mother on Friday. The boy was spotted at the Eksar metro station. He couldn’t give any details about himself or his family, prompting the police to bring in the Nirbhaya squad.

After a long session of counselling, he mentioned residing in Goregaon. With help from reliable sources, the squad traced his mother, Pushpadevi Verma, 42, and reunited them.