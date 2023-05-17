Mumbai: Mother of child artist arrested for duping fan of ₹15 lakh in investment scam

Representative Image |

The mother of a child artist has been arrested for allegedly duping the kid's fan of Rs15 lakh under the pretext of huge returns on investment. The accused has been identified as Pooja Bhoir, said the Cuffe Parade police.

Victim came in contact with accused through social media

According to the complaint filed by one Mayuresh Patki, his wife Neha is a fan of Pooja's daughter and child artist Saisha Bhoir. She follows the child on Instagram and came in contact with the accused through social media in 2022. Both the women developed camaraderie and started talking on calls.

During one such talk, Pooja told Neha that she has an investment business and the latter can invest in it to earn 10.10% profit every week. Neha readily agreed and invested Rs6 lakh followed by another transaction of Rs9 lakh later in December 2022.

Cheque bouced, accused gave evasive replies

A month later, Pooja transferred Rs42,420 profit to Neha's bank and sometime later gave Rs70,700. However, the problem started in March when the cheques given by Pooja bounced.

When Neha confronted the accused, she gave evasive replies. After taking legal recourse, Mayuresh approached the police.

A case under the Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) has been booked, said senior Inspector Rajendra Ranmale, adding that they are probing whether Pooja has cheated others as well.