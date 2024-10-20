Mumbai Police Report: With 10 Minors Going Missing Every Day, Over 1,500 Children Have Vanished In Just 9 Months

In Mumbai, a city with a population of over 20 million, 10 minors go missing every day in the crowded streets. According to Mumbai Police statistics, 1558 minors have gone missing in the past Nine months January to September. This means that 173 children are going missing every month. Mumbai Police claim that the detection rate is between 90% and 95%, with the rate of minors remaining untraced being between 2% and 5%.

About A Recent Case

Rajesh Pandey, a head constable at Andheri Police Station, known for his expertise in locating missing people, has been active in this field since 2011. He has reunited thousands of children with their parents. He shared a recent case where a missing complaint for a 16-year-old girl was filed two months ago. During the investigation, it was discovered that a neighborhood boy had also been missing for two days. The police contacted the boy, who revealed that he had dropped the girl off at her aunt’s house in a village beyond Surat. Pandey, along with the girl's stepmother and father, traveled to the village, where they were surrounded by villagers. Pandey had to seek help from the Inspector General of Surat Police. The girl didn’t want to live with her parents, as her father had remarried, and her relationship with her stepmother was strained, leading her to run away to her aunt’s place.

Rajesh Pandey successfully brought back a missing boy to Mumbai from Andhra Pradesh on October 2, who had been reported missing at the Vikhroli police station in 2018. Rajesh Pandey played a crucial role in locating the boy, who had gone missing six years ago. The boy was just eight years old when he disappeared from the Vikhroli area. He was found in Andhra Pradesh after turning 14 and safely brought back to Mumbai.

"Running away from home is not a solution to problems. Communication, support, and proper guidance are essential to finding a solution." – Sharmila Sahastrabuddhe, Senior Police Inspector, Missing Bureau, Mumbai Police

According to psychiatrist Dr. Nishikant Vibhute, the reasons why minors under 18 run away from home include:

Family stress

Education or career-related issues

Mental health problems

Abuse or domestic violence

Affair or relationship problems

Financial issues or poverty

Social or cultural pressure

Children often run away in search of freedom. If you or someone you know is in such a situation, talk to family members or trusted individuals. Seek help from a mental health professional or counselor. Contact local helplines or NGOs. For children, contact ChildLine at 1098.

Statistics:

Boys under 18:

In 2021, 496 boys went missing; 482 were found, but the whereabouts of 14 boys remain unknown.

In 2022, 597 boys went missing; 583 were found, but 14 boys are still untraced. The recovery rate was 98%.

In 2023, 646 boys went missing; 620 were found, but 26 boys remain missing. The recovery rate was 96%.

Until September 2024, 480 minor boys went missing; 443 were found, but 37 boys are still untraced.

Girls under 18:

In 2021, 1,256 girls went missing; 1,235 returned home, but 21 remain missing.

In 2022, 1,330 girls went missing; 1,304 were found, but 26 are still untraced.

Until September 2023, 1,336 girls went missing; 1,301 were found, but 35 are still missing.

Until September 2024, 1078 girls went missing; 967 were traced, but 111 are still untraced.

Similarly, by September 2024, 3,252 women over the age of 18 were reported missing, out of which 2,676 have been found by the police, while 616 women remain missing. Additionally, 3,300 men over the age of 18 were reported missing, out of which 2,552 have been located by the police, but 775 men are still missing.