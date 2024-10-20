 Mumbai: Court Refuses To Accept Charge-Sheets Filed By Marine Drive Police Against Nana Patole & Rahul Narwekar For COVID-19 Rule Violations
Mumbai: Court Refuses To Accept Charge-Sheets Filed By Marine Drive Police Against Nana Patole & Rahul Narwekar For COVID-19 Rule Violations

The case against Patole was lodged on July 26, 2022, while Narwekar was booked on August 6, 2021. The police, however, approached the court only on August 28 this year to file a charge sheet with an application for condonation of delay.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole (L) & Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: The metropolitan magistrate court has refused to accept charge-sheets filed by Marine Drive police in two separate cases against Congress state chief Nana Patole and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The two were booked separately for violating Covid-19 rules by holding protests.

About The Case

The case against Patole was lodged on July 26, 2022, while Narwekar was booked on August 6, 2021. The police, however, approached the court only on August 28 this year to file a charge sheet with an application for condonation of delay. The prosecution claimed that the police could not file the charge-sheet on time because it was busy with bandobast duties, including during cricket matches and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In case of both Patole and Narwekar, the court noted that the statute of limitations on filing charge-sheets had expired. Hence, it rejected the plea and refused to accept the charge-sheets.

