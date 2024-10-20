Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Cop For Demanding ₹50,000 From Woman Smoking E-Cigarette In Auto, 2 Others Held

Reality Check In 12 Hours: Mumbai Police Arrests Fake Cop Over Viral Video Demanding ₹50,000 From Woman Smoking E-Cigarette In Powai, 2 Others Held |

Mumbai: In a swift crackdown, Mumbai police arrested three individuals within 12 hours of an incident involving a man posing as a police officer who attempted to extort Rs 50,000 from a woman over an e-cigarette (vape) in the Powai area. The man, dressed in plain clothes, falsely claimed to be a police officer, detained the woman and demanded money while they were in an auto-rickshaw. The woman’s presence of mind, however, turned the situation on its head, leading to the man’s arrest.

Details On The Incident

The incident began when the man approached the woman, accusing her of using a vape and threatening her with legal consequences. He claimed he would take her to the Powai police station if she did not pay him the demanded sum. Despite the threat, the woman immediately sensed that something was suspicious. She began recording the encounter on her phone, ensuring there was evidence of the crime.

Encounter with a Suspicious Cop Over a Vape in Mumbai. Asked 50k to let go.@MumbaiPolice please look into this incident.#fraud#femalesecurity pic.twitter.com/gitNVPCngU — मराठा 🚩 (@Mard_Maratha_0) October 15, 2024

In the video, the woman can be heard explaining the situation, stating that the man had entered her auto-rickshaw and was trying to take her to a police station without following proper protocol, which requires the presence of a female officer.

Once the man realized he was being filmed, he quickly exited the auto-rickshaw and fled. The woman’s quick thinking paid off as the video went viral on social media, prompting immediate action from the Mumbai police.

Swift Police Action Taken

Within 12 hours of the video’s release, the MIDC police had arrested three suspects involved in the extortion attempt. Legal action was initiated against them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 201, 319 (2), 62 & 3(4) which are charges related to extortion, impersonation and criminal conspiracy.

The Mumbai police shared an update on their official Instagram account, captioning the post, "Fake cop gets reality check in 12 hours!" The post, which highlighted the swift action taken by the authorities, received widespread attention and praise for both the police’s efficiency and the woman’s bravery.

Additional details about the case revealed that while the fake cop was demanding Rs 50,000 from the woman, he was also vaping in the auto-rickshaw. The police, following the arrests, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and they are looking into whether any other individuals were involved in the conspiracy.