 Mumbai Weather News: Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Dream City With Thunderstorms & Lightning; Check Details
Mumbai and its metropolitan region are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain on Monday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather News | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Mumbai: Heavy rain affected many parts of the city on Monday, September 15. Residents faced issues such as traffic jams, waterlogging, and submerged railway tracks. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the city is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Today, Mumbaikars woke up at 06: 27 AM. The sun is likely to set at 06: 40 PM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rainfall is likely to occur in these regions

Mumbai and its metropolitan region are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain on Monday as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Konkan, Ratanagiri, and other regions.

The rainfall is also likely in Thane, Beed, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Vidharbha region, and Latur. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Today, the skies are likely to be cloudy, and it is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

Southwest monsoon withdrawal

The IMD on Sunday stated that the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon has begun in some parts of the country. As a result, heavy showers are expected. According to the IMD, the monsoon started leaving northwest India a little sooner than usual this year. The IMD announced the withdrawal upon observing indicators such as an anti-cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan, no rainfall for five straight days, and decreased humidity in the atmosphere.

article-image

Why do Mumbaikars experience more humidity?

Humidity refers to the amount of water vapor present in the air. It's usually expressed as relative humidity (RH), a percentage showing how close the air is to being fully saturated with moisture. For example, 70 per cent RH means the air contains 70 per cent of the moisture it could hold at that temperature.

Mumbai is a coastal city surrounded by the Arabian Sea, which constantly adds moisture to the air. As summer progresses, sea surface temperatures rise, increasing evaporation and moisture in the atmosphere.

