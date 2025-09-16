 Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & Humidity
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Check Temperatures & Humidity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Tuesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather For September 16 | File Image

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light rainfall on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 26 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with strong winds accompanied by thundershowers across the state today & tomorrow. Rain activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 87 percent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can temporarily disrupt electricity. Minor traffic snarls and the uprooting of weak tree branches are possible. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors and close windows and doors.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

