Mumbai: Police Probe Deepens Into Alleged YouTube Threat Video By Banwari Lal Gujar Targeting Actor Salman Khan | ANI

Mumbai: The Mumbai police said prima facie there appears to be no link between Banwari Lal Gujar, who was arrested for allegedly threatening actor Salman Khan, and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A senior official said a detailed investigation is underway and the picture will become clear only after that was completed.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, a 25-year-old from Rajasthan, for allegedly threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a YouTube video on the channel 'Are Chhodo Yaar'. Gujar was brought to Mumbai and produced before a city court on June 16.

According to the police, the complaint was filed after a viewer noticed a video on the ‘Aare Chhodo Yaar’ channel where a person, speaking in Hindi, claimed association with gang members Goldy Brar, Vivek Bhaiya, Rohit, and Jitin, and issued threats to Salman Khan.

In the YouTube video accused Banwarilal took the names of Bishnoi gang members where he mentioned that "Goldy, Nitin Rohit, bhaiya aa chuke hai aur Salman Khan ko mitti me mila denge, Salman ko bohot attitude hai, jisane bhi jo kiya hai use hum bata denge"

The police recovered the mobile phone from the accused and the initial investigation revealed that accused Gujar was using 19 email addresses and the names of Bishnoi gang members to increase his channel's followers and views. He was a first-year B.A. student and made this video in the hostel.

Based on this video, the South Cyber police registered a case under sections 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as section 66(d) (cheating by personation using computer resource) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The police have already sent letters to Google regarding 19 email addresses, and a letter has been sent to the bank to obtain transaction details.