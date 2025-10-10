BMC Environment Department On High Alert As AQI Worsens In Mumbai; Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Holds Review Meeting

BMC on high alert as Mumbai’s AQI dips to ‘Very Poor’; Commissioner reviews anti-pollution measures across city | Representational Image

Mumbai: With the change in weather, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai has started deteriorating, putting the BMC's enviornment and climate change (ECC) department on alert.

On Friday, considering the decreased moisture levels, the weather department officially announced the monsoon withdrawal, however, the day also marked several areas in Mumbai crossing AQI of 300, which falls under 'Very Poor' category. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) the overall AQI of Mumbai on Friday was 'Moderate' with PM 2.5 and PM 10 being the prominent pollutants.

BMC Flags Calibration and Construction Issues

However, BMC officials said that the calibration of air quality monitoring systems is underway at Sewri be because which the AQI recorded in the area was incorrect. While, the construction activities in the Sewri and nearby areas shooted the AQI values.

BMC Commissioner Holds Review Meeting

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani held a meeting on Friday reviewing steps taken by the corporation to control the air pollution. The commissioner gave several directions including daily AQI monitoring, deep cleaning drives, AQI displays outside construction sites and coordination with other agencies.

AQI Boards Mandatory at Construction Sites

"There are around 1200 active construction sites in Mumbai, of which not more than 450 sites have installed the AQI information boards. As per HC order all builders mandatorily have to install the AQI displays. This will help in regulations. Additionally, the procurement of 29 multipurpose machines at the cost of Rs 57 is in final stage. The machines will be used in deep cleaning drives and consists features like misting, water jetting etc. These will be apart from the fogging/misting machines which are hired," a senior BMC officer said.

New Pollution-Control Machines to Be Deployed

The scrutiny of contractors is under process and expected to finalize within a month and machines procurement is expected be completed next month. The machines will run on petrol and will be smaller is sizes to avoid disruptions in traffic movement.

Coordination Committee to Oversee Pollution Control

As per officials, soon a coordination committee meeting will be held by the BMC chief along with representatives from MHADA, SRA, MMRDA etc to ensure air pollution control and preventive steps. The BMC commissioner is head of the coordination committee.

Poor AQI Levels Across Several Mumbai Areas

Last year from October to January, the city witnessed one of the poorest AQIs. The deteriorating AQI is attributed to extensive construction activities, non-following of air pollution control norms at the project sites, garbage burning, eateries and bakeries using coal and wood emitting hazardous gases etc.

Areas With Worst AQI on Friday

Some of the areas with lowest AQI as of Friday night as per CPCB data-

Sion - 343

Matunga East - 233

Trombay Industrial Estate- 332

Chembur East - 308

Sewri - 335

New Cuffe Parade, Wadala - 309

Kurla East - 298

WEH, Bandra West - 194

Mahim Bay- 189

Bandra Kurla complex - 181

Mankhurd - 171

Colaba - 167

Khar East -166

Borivali West - 161