Mumbai Police on ‘Bois Locker Room': No room for disrespecting women

After the horrific findings on an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room', Mumbai Police has slammed ‘Bois Locker Room’ group for disrespecting women, calling the group chats unacceptable.
Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police wrote: "Boys will be boys - never an acceptable excuse earlier, will never be one ever after #StopThemYoung". Their post also had a banner which said, "Boys lock 'err'? No room for disrespecting women."
The tweet by Mumbai Police received support and appreciation from netizens. Many users applauded Mumbai Police for the post. However, some netizens accused the Mumbai Police of "spreading hate". One user said, "Mumbai police setting an example." Another user said, "Mumbai Police is overdoing it."
Here’s what netizens had to say:
Soon after the Delhi Police swung into action in order to probe the ‘Bois Locker Room’ controversy, one school student has been detained by the Cyber Cell in connection with the Instagram chat group.
Leaked screenshots of the private chat group stirred up a storm over rape culture in India after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning "gang rapes".
The incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared the screenshot over social media exposing the said group and several other similar group. The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group and that of their chats where the said persons were seen sharing pictures of girls and passing comments over them.
On Monday, the police had asked photo sharing app Instagram to share the details of all the participants of the said group where photos of underage girls were being shared and they were being objectified.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)