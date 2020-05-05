Mumbai Police on ‘Bois Locker Room': No room for disrespecting women

Soon after the Delhi Police swung into action in order to probe the ‘Bois Locker Room’ controversy, one school student has been detained by the Cyber Cell in connection with the Instagram chat group.

Leaked screenshots of the private chat group stirred up a storm over rape culture in India after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning "gang rapes".

The incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared the screenshot over social media exposing the said group and several other similar group. The girl also shared the screenshot of the list of participants of the group and that of their chats where the said persons were seen sharing pictures of girls and passing comments over them.

On Monday, the police had asked photo sharing app Instagram to share the details of all the participants of the said group where photos of underage girls were being shared and they were being objectified.